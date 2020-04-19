Michigan COVID-19 cases increase to over 31k Sunday

COVID-19 coronavirus cases are still increasing in Michigan.

As of Sunday, April 19 at 3 p.m eastern, cases in Michigan were up to 31,424, an increase of 633 new cases over Saturday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 2,391 total, with 83 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 66, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been ten deaths reported.

Cases in Upper Michigan increased by three Sunday, all in Marquette County. That county's total is now at 32 cases, with six deaths. No new Upper Peninsula deaths were reported on Sunday.

For a bit more on why total recoveries are hard to predict, read this explanation article from CNN.

For more information on U.P. cases, click here.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

For more state and national information, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.