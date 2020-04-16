UPDATE: Michigan COVID-19 cases more than 29K

COVID-19 coronavirus cases are still increasing in Michigan, and now, the state has started to report 'probable' cases.

As of Thursday, April 16 at 3:55 p.m eastern, cases in Michigan were up to 29,263, an increase of 1,204 new cases over Wednesday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 2,093 total, with 172 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 57, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been nine deaths reported.

Cases in Upper Michigan increased by one Delta County. The county is up to ten cases, with one death reported.

In the MDHHS data Thursday, it was listed that Baraga County had its first case. A health officer with the Western U.P. Health Department said this was an error on the state's part, and there is not a case in Baraga County. That correction should be reflected in Friday's data.

