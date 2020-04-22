Michigan COVID-19 cases increase to nearly 34K, 1K new cases Wednesday

COVID-19 coronavirus cases are still increasing in Michigan.

As of Wednesday, April 22 at 3 p.m eastern, cases in Michigan were up to 32,966, an increase of 999 new cases over Tuesday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 2,813 total, with 113 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Cases in Upper Michigan did not increase Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services statistics. U.P. cases stand at 69, with 11 deaths reported. For more information on U.P. cases, click here.

A cumulative total of recovered COVID-19 cases in Michigan, as of April 17, is 3,237.

Worldwide, more than 700,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Gov. Gretchen Whitme, MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Dr. Marisa Eisenberg from the University of Michigan Department of Epidemiology also provided an update on the state's COVID-19 response and plans for a possible "Stay Home" executive order extension.

Watch that entire press conference in the video embedded below.

