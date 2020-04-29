Michigan COVID-19 cases increase to more than 40K Wednesday

COVID-19 coronavirus cases still increasing in Michigan.

As of Wednesday, April 28, cases in Michigan were up to 40,399, an increase of 1,137 new cases over Tuesday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 3,670 total, with 103 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 86, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been 13 deaths reported.

New cases in Upper Michigan included two new cases in Marquette County, bringing that county's total to 45 cases with eight reported deaths. Another new case was in Mackinac County, bringing that county's total to six cases, with no reported deaths.

For all of Michigan, the recovered COVID-19 cases is at 8,342, as of Friday, April 24.

