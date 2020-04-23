Michigan COVID-19 cases increase to more than 35K Thursday

COVID-19 coronavirus cases are still increasing in Michigan.

As of Thursday, April 23 at 3 p.m eastern, cases in Michigan were up to 35,291, an increase of 1,325 new cases over Wednesday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 2,977 total, with 164** new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Cases in Upper Michigan increased by one Thursday, with a new case in Menominee County. That brings the county's totals to two cases and no deaths.

U.P. cases are now at 70, with 11 deaths reported.

A cumulative total of recovered COVID-19 cases in Michigan, as of April 17, is 3,237.

Worldwide, more than 732,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

**As a result of the most recent review of Vital Records and testing data, today’s data includes 55 additional deaths. Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified.