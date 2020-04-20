Michigan COVID-19 cases increase to an even 32K Monday

COVID-19 coronavirus cases are still increasing in Michigan, but at what seems like a slower rate.

As of Monday, April 20 at 3 p.m eastern, cases in Michigan were up to 32,000, an increase of 576 new cases over Sunday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 2,468 total, with 77 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 67, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been ten deaths reported.

Cases in Upper Michigan increased by tone today, in Delta County. That county's totals are now at 13 cases with one reported death.

