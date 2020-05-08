Michigan COVID-19 cases increase to 46K

COVID-19 coronavirus cases still increasing in Michigan.

As of Friday, May 8, cases in Michigan were up to 46,326, an increase of 680 new cases over Thursday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 4,393 total, with 50 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 99, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been 14 deaths reported.

New cases in Upper Michigan included one in Dickinson County, bringing that county's total to 5 cases, with two deaths reported. Marquette County reported another death, bringing that county's totals to 51 cases and nine deaths.

On Monday, May 4, the National Guard began testing prison inmates at some U.P. prisons. As of Fridday at 3:00 p.m., here are the testing numbers for Upper Peninsula prisons, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections:

Alger Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 870, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 9, Pending tests: 861

Baraga Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 805, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 8, Pending tests: 797

Chippewa Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 2,319, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 17, Pending tests: 2,302

Kinross Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,534, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 15, Pending tests: 1,518

Marquette Branch Prison - Prisoners tested: 888, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 24, Pending tests: 864

Newberry Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,074, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 30, Pending tests: 1,043

Though cases are still increasing, there are people recovering. For all of Michigan, the recovered COVID-19 cases is at 15,659, as of Friday, May 1. Those numbers are updated weekly, on Saturday, with numbers through Friday.

