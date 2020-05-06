Michigan COVID-19 cases increase to 45K, UP cases increase to 96

COVID-19 coronavirus cases still increasing in Michigan.

As of Wednesday, May 6, cases in Michigan were up to 45,054, an increase of 657 new cases over Tuesday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 4,250 total, with 71 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 96, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been 13 deaths reported.

New cases in Upper Michigan included one in Dickinson County, bringing that county's total to four cases, with two deaths reported. A new case was also reported in Marquette County, bringing the county's total to 51 cases with eight deaths.

On Monday, the National Guard began testing prison inmates at some U.P. prisons. As of Wednesday afternoon, here are the testing numbers for Upper Peninsula prisons, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections:

Alger Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 869, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 8, Pending tests: 861

Baraga Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 805, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 8, Pending tests: 797

Chippewa Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 21, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 17, Pending tests: 4

Kinross Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 18, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 15, Pending tests: 2

Marquette Branch Prison - Prisoners tested: 888, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 24, Pending tests: 864

Newberry Correctional Facilty - Prisoners tested: 36, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 30, Pending tests: 5

Though cases are still increasing, there are people recovering. For all of Michigan, the recovered COVID-19 cases is at 15,659, as of Friday, May 1. Those numbers are updated weekly, on Saturday, with numbers through Friday.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

For more information from the Michigan DHSS, or the CDC, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

