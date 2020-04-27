Michigan COVID-19 cases increase to 38K, UP cases reach 80

COVID-19 coronavirus cases still increasing in Michigan.

As of Monday, April 27, cases in Michigan were up to 38,210, an increase of 432 new cases over Sunday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 3,407 total, with 92 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 80, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been 12 deaths reported.

New cases Monday include one new case in Delta County, bringing that county's total to 13 confirmed cases and two deaths reported.

For all of Michigan, the recovered COVID-19 cases is at 8,342, as of Friday, April 24.

