Michigan COVID-19 cases increase to 28K Wednesday

COVID-19 coronavirus cases are still increasing in Michigan.

As of Wednesday, April 15 at 3 p.m eastern, cases in Michigan were up to 28,059, an increase of 1,058 new cases over Tuesday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 1,921 total, with 153 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 56, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been nine deaths reported.

Cases in Upper Michigan increased by only one Wednesday, in Marquette County. That county's total is now at 27 cases, with five deaths.

For a bit more on why total recoveries are hard to predict, read this explanation article from CNN.

For more information on U.P. cases, click here.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

For more state and national information, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.