Michigan COVID-19 cases increase to 27K Tuesday

COVID-19 coronavirus cases are still increasing in Michigan.

As of Tuesday, April 14 at 3 p.m eastern, cases in Michigan were up to 27,001, an increase of 1,366 new cases over Monday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 1,768 total, with 166 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 55, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been nine deaths reported.

Cases in Upper Michigan increased only in Marquette County as of 3 p.m., with two new confirmed cases, bringing the county's total to 26 cases. There have also been five deaths, an increase of one death from Monday's count.

