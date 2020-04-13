Michigan COVID-19 cases increase nearly 1K Monday

COVID-19 coronavirus cases are still increasing in Michigan.

As of Monday, April 13 at 3 p.m eastern, cases in Michigan were up to 25,635, an increase of 997 new cases over Sunday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 1,602 total, with 115 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 52, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been eight deaths reported.

Cases in Upper Michigan increased again Monday, including two in Marquette County, bringing that county's total to 24, with four deaths. There was also one new case in Schoolcraft County, bringing its total to three cases and no deaths.

Also, the Chippewa County Health Department previously listed a second positive case, but that case has since been removed in state listings. In an email to TV6 on April 13, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said that second case previously lived in Chippewa County, but hadn't been a resident there for several weeks. The man's case/death were moved to his new county of residence, which the MDHHS was not aware of at this time.

So, now that only case in Chippewa County is that of a Michigan Department of Corrections case in the Kinross Correctional Facility.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer also gave an update Monday, and you can see that full news conference embedded below. You can also check out the presentation she used by clicking here.

