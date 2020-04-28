Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by more than 1K Tuesday

COVID-19 coronavirus cases still increasing in Michigan.

As of Tuesday, April 28, cases in Michigan were up to 39,262, an increase of 1,052 new cases over Monday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 3,567 total, with 160** new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 83, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been 13 deaths reported.

New cases Monday include one new case in Marquette County and one new death reported, bringing that county's total to 43 confirmed cases and eight deaths reported. Menominee County also reported two new cases, bringing its total to five cases with no deaths.

For all of Michigan, the recovered COVID-19 cases is at 8,342, as of Friday, April 24.

**As a result of the most recent review of Vital Records and testing data, today’s data includes 40 additional deaths. Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 40 additional deaths identified by this methodology.