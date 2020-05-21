Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 500, UP records 1 new cases in Delta County

COVID-19 coronavirus cases are still increasing in Michigan, though many recoveries have been reported.

As of Thursday, May 21, cases in Michigan were up to 53,510 an increase of 501 new cases over Wednesday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 5,129 total, with 69** new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 106, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been 15 deaths reported.

The only new case in the U.P. was in Delta County, bringing that county's total to 17 cases, two deaths, and ten total recoveries.

For more information on U.P. cases, click here.

Though cases are still increasing, there are people recovering. For all of Michigan, the recovered COVID-19 cases is at 28,234, as of Friday, May 15. Those numbers are updated weekly, on Saturday, with numbers through Friday.

In Upper Michigan, there are also people recovering. As of 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, there are at least 58 recoveries. So far, those numbers reported by health departments are:

Chippewa: 3 (includes MDOC)

Delta: 10 recoveries

Dickinson: 1 recovery

Gogebic: 3 recoveries

Houghton: 2 recoveries

Luce: 1 recovery (MDOC)

Marquette: 30 recoveries

Menominee: 1 recovery

The LMAS District Health Department is also listing seven recoveries in their four counties as of May 14.

**Note on deaths (05/21/20): Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 31 additional deaths identified by this methodology.