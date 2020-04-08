Michigan COVID-19 cases increase to more than 20K

COVID-19 coronavirus cases are still increasing at a quick rate in Michigan.

As of Wednesday, April 8 at 3 p.m., cases in Michigan were up to 20,346, an increase of 1,376 new cases over Tuesday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 959 total, with 114 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 40, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been four deaths reported.

Cases in Upper Michigan increased by one over Tuesday's numbers, with the first confirmed case in Schoolcraft County. There was also one additional case in Delta County, bringing that county's total to 8, with no deaths.

The State of Michigan previously listed cases at 19, with two deaths for Marquette County, but that number was dropped to 18 for the April 8 numbers, which is why state numbers for the Upper Peninsula are at 40.

