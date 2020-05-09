430 new confirmed Michigan COVID-19 cases on Saturday

COVID-19 coronavirus cases still increasing in Michigan.

As of Saturday, May 9, cases in Michigan were up to 46,756, an increase of 430 new cases over Friday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 4,526 total, with 133** new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 99, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been 14 deaths reported.

There were no new cases reported in the Upper Peninsula and no new deaths.

For more information on U.P. cases, click here.

On Monday, May 4, the National Guard began testing prison inmates at some U.P. prisons. As of Fridday at 3:00 p.m., here are the testing numbers for Upper Peninsula prisons, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections:

Alger Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 870, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 9, Pending tests: 861

Baraga Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 805, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 8, Pending tests: 797

Chippewa Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 2,319, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 17, Pending tests: 2,302

Kinross Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,534, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 15, Pending tests: 1,518

Marquette Branch Prison - Prisoners tested: 888, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 24, Pending tests: 864

Newberry Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,074, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 30, Pending tests: 1,043

Though cases are still increasing, there are people recovering. For all of Michigan, the recovered COVID-19 cases is at 22,686, as of Friday, May 8. Those numbers are updated weekly, on Saturday, with numbers through Friday.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

For more information from the Michigan DHHS, or the CDC, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

**Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 67 additional deaths identified by this methodology.