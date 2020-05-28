Michigan COVID-19 cases hit 56K; Gov. Whitmer gives press conference update

COVID-19 coronavirus cases are still increasing in Michigan.

As of Thursday, May 27, cases in Michigan were up to 56,014 an increase of 406 new cases over Wednesday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 5,372 total, with 38** new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 114, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been 15 deaths reported.

The only new cases in the U.P. were in Mackinac County, bringing that county's total to eight cases, zero deaths. Recoveries specific to Mackinac County are unknown, but the LMAS District Health Department has reported at least seven recoveries in its four-county district.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is also giving an update this afternoon, discussing spending and budgets, as well as looking for an extension to the Michigan National Guard's service throughout the state. She also included details about her 10 percent pay cut, and 5 percent pay cuts to those in the cabinet and executive administration.

Gov. Whitmer also outlined her budget planning priorities, including education funds, law enforcement and fire personnel, worker protections and hazard pay, research funding and fixing Michigan roads.

** Note on deaths (05/28/20): Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 17 additional deaths identified by this methodology.

