Michigan COVID-19 cases hit 53K, UP reaches 105

COVID-19 coronavirus cases are still increasing in Michigan, though many recoveries have been reported.

As of Wednesday, May 20, cases in Michigan were up to 53,009 an increase of 659 new cases over Tuesday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 5,060 total, with 43 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 105, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been 15 deaths reported.

The only new case in the U.P. was in Delta County, bringing that county's total to 16 cases, two deaths, and ten total recoveries.

Though cases are still increasing, there are people recovering. For all of Michigan, the recovered COVID-19 cases is at 28,234, as of Friday, May 15. Those numbers are updated weekly, on Saturday, with numbers through Friday.

In Upper Michigan, there are also people recovering. As of 3:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, there are at least 58 recoveries. So far, those numbers reported by health departments are:

Chippewa: 3 (includes MDOC)

Delta: 10 recoveries

Dickinson: 1 recovery

Gogebic: 3 recoveries

Houghton: 2 recoveries

Luce: 1 recovery (MDOC)

Marquette: 30 recoveries

Menominee: 1 recovery

The LMAS District Health Department is also listing seven recoveries in their four counties as of May 14.

On Monday, May 4, the National Guard began testing prison inmates at some U.P. prisons. As of Wednesday, May 13, at 3:00 p.m., here are the testing numbers for Upper Peninsula prisons, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections:

Alger Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 872, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 872, Pending tests: 0

Baraga Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 817, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 817, Pending tests: 0

Chippewa Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 2,334, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 2,331, Pending tests: 3

Kinross Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,541, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 1,425, Pending tests: 115

Marquette Branch Prison - Prisoners tested: 893, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 887, Pending tests: 6

Newberry Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,079, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 1,078, Pending tests: 0

