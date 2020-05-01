Michigan COVID-19 cases climb to over 42k

COVID-19 coronavirus cases still increasing in Michigan.

As of Friday, May 1, cases in Michigan were up to 42,356, an increase of 977 new cases over Thursday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 3,866 total, with 77 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 92, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been 13 deaths reported.

New cases in Upper Michigan included four new cases in Marquette County, bringing that county's total to 50 cases with eight deaths.

For all of Michigan, the recovered COVID-19 cases is at 8,342, as of Friday, April 24. Those numbers are updated weekly, on Saturdays, with numbers through Fridays.

