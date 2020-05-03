Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 547, UP cases increase by 1

COVID-19 coronavirus cases are still increasing in Michigan.

As of Sunday, May 3 at 3 p.m eastern, cases in Michigan were up to 43,754, an increase of 547 new cases over Saturday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 4,049 total, with 29 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Cases in Upper Michigan increased by one Sunday, with a new case in Dickinson County. That brings the county's total to 4 cases and 2 deaths.

U.P. cases are now at 94, with 13 deaths reported.

A cumulative total of recovered COVID-19 cases in Michigan, as of May 1, is 15,659. These numbers are updated weekly, every Saturday, with numbers through Friday.

