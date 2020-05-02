Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 851, UP cases increase by 1

COVID-19 coronavirus cases still increasing in Michigan.

As of Saturday, May 2, cases in Michigan were up to 43,207, an increase of 851 new cases over Friday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 4,020 total, with 154** new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 93, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been 13 deaths reported.

There was one new case reported in Upper Michigan, in Marquette County. That brings Marquette County's total to 51 cases and 8 deaths.

For more information on U.P. cases, click here.

For all of Michigan, the recovered COVID-19 cases is at 15,659, as of Friday, May 1. Those numbers are updated weekly, on Saturdays, with numbers through Fridays.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

For more information from the Michigan DHSS, or the CDC, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

**Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 75 additional deaths identified by this methodology.