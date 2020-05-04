Michigan COVID-19 case numbers update delayed Monday

COVID-19 coronavirus case numbers are delayed Monday.

According to a post on the state's coronavirus website, "Data for May 4, 2020 will be delayed until this evening due to a software issue."

Case counts are normally released at 3 p.m. eastern each day.

A Michigan State Police news release said, "Daily, thousands of tests results are sent to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) electronically. These messages are processed through software designed to act as an integrator that connects health reporting systems. The evening of May 3, the integration software malfunctioned and stopped processing messages from COVID-19 testing laboratories to the Michigan Disease Surveillance System."

In the release, the MSP reported the malfunction has been resolved, and no information was lost, but said processing the backlog of messages from the health departments and laboratories will take a "significant amount of time."

As of Monday morning the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 92, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been 13 deaths reported.

For more information on U.P. cases, click here.

In Monday's press conference, Governor Gretchen Whitmer did not really discuss case numbers, but talked about the new Michigan COVID-19 Office of Accountability. Click here to read more about the new budget office.

Watch the entire press conference, embedded below. Click here to view the presentation she used.

For all of Michigan, the recovered COVID-19 cases is at 15,659, as of Friday, May 1. Those numbers are updated weekly, on Saturdays, with numbers through Fridays.

