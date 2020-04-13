Michigan AG: No price gouging at UP gas stations

Lower demand for gasoline has caused prices to drop across the country. We’re seeing this in the Upper Peninsula as well, but prices can be very different depending on where you are located.

According to GasBuddy.com, gas is on average 50 cents cheaper at stations in Iron Mountain than it is in Marquette.

Consumers might see this as price gouging. However, one analyst believes that this is because Wisconsin has the lowest gas prices in the nation. They are seeing an average cost of $1.28 for a gallon of gas, 22 cents cheaper than in Michigan.

This means that stations closer to the border have to adapt in order to stay competitive.

“Those stations in Iron Mountain have likely had to lower their prices to compete with those lower prices across the border. Whereas stations that are a far distance away in Marquette are maintaining prices $1.79,” said Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at Gas Buddy.

We reached out to Attorney General Dana Nessel 's office for a comment on possible price gouging. The full statement can be read below:

"Simply having a range of prices does not necessarily mean that illegal price-gouging is occurring. Many factors affect the cost of gasoline, including the cost of crude oil, refinery processing, transportation, distribution, marketing, operating expenses, retail station operations and taxes. Other factors that have also historically affected gas prices include: (1) increasing/decreasing demand, (2) a historical drop in U.S. refinery capacity, (3) a downward trend in how much gasoline is held in inventory, and (4) regulatory factors. As such, different regions and areas across the state, including the Upper Peninsula, will see different prices.

If we have specific complaints, the Attorney General’s office may investigate retailers for price-gouging, which – under the Michigan Consumer Protection Act – occurs when a retailer charges a price that is “grossly in excess of the price at which similar property or services are sold.” In addition, the Governor’s recent executive order (EO 2020-18) says that a person must not offer for sale or sell any product in this state at a price that is more than 20 percent higher than what the person offered or charged for that product as of March 9, 2020, unless the person demonstrates that the price increase is attributable to an increase in the cost of bringing the product to market or to an extraordinary discount in effect as of March 9, 2020.

The Attorney General’s office has received 17 complaints of alleged price-gouging by several gas stations in communities throughout the U.P., though none has warranted additional action by our office."

