Michigan, Wisconsin grocery stores offering curbside pick-up or delivery

Many grocery stores have put new hours and services in place amid COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan and Wisconsin. They are introducing drive-thru shopping.

Carts at Angeli's ready to be picked-up (WLUC Photo)

"We wanted to put something together where we can still get it to them, in an easier way,” said Jeff Ofsdahl, the Assistant Store Director at Angeli's.

Angeli's Central Market, in Iron River, is now taking pick-up orders over the phone from Iron County customers. Volunteers or workers are actually shopping for community members and then giving it to them through curbside pick-up or drop-off.

It's a way to limit the amount of people in the stores.

"This effort is really about keeping our community as healthy as possible. We're happy to offer this service because we love our community,” said one of the volunteers for the program, Erika Sauter.

Each of the 15 volunteers, are taking extra precautions, by wearing gloves, and sanitizing carts.

Angeli's takes orders Monday through Friday mornings, over the phone, of $25 or more. You can pick them up that afternoon. Any customer who is unable to pick up groceries can call the store, for a volunteer for delivery as well.

Northwoods IGA in Niagara, Wis., is also partaking in this new wave of shopping. Orders should be called in for curbside pick-up no later than 3 p.m. Customers will be called when the order is ready.

For home-delivery in the Niagara city limits, orders must be placed by 11 a.m. and be a minimum of $25. They also have volunteers who will provide delivery in the Pembine area.

"It's badly needed, but it's very nice. This is what we need to do, come together,” said Tim Potterville, the owner of Northwoods IGA.

Both places, say this would not be possible without their employees and volunteers.

"Their efforts are the only reason that we are able to do this,” said Ofsdahl.

If you have questions about how to use these services, call the stores during business hours.

Angeli’s Central Market located at 833 Riverside Plaza, Iron River, Michigan will remain open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and can be reached at 906-265-5107

Northwoods IGA at 501 Washington Ave. in Niagara, Wis., is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and can be reached at 715-251-3860.

