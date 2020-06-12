Meth lab uncovered during theft investigation in Houghton

The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) was called to assist with a meth lab during a theft investigation in Houghton Thursday.

According to UPSET, detectives were called to assist the Houghton City Police Department on June 11, after a meth lab was discovered when city police officers executed a search warrant for an ongoing theft investigation.

Two individuals have been arrested in relation to the theft of two trailers, a motorcycle and snowmobiles. The investigation into the thefts is ongoing.

Detectives from UPSET responded and dismantled the active meth lab and removed other hazardous items used to produce methamphetamine.

Additional evidence was also uncovered in relation to the recent thefts, UPSET said.

UPSET was assisted by Houghton City Police Department, Hurontown Fire Department and Superior Service and Towing.

