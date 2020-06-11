Meth lab discovered in Marquette Township Wednesday night

A meth lab was discovered Wednesday night in Marquette Township.

According to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), detectives were called to assist troopers from the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post with a meth lab found at the Whetstone Apartments around 7:30 p.m.

MSP troopers who were first on the scene determined a white man was attempting to manufacture methamphetamine when a chemical reaction caused a small fire in the apartment bathroom.

The suspect was transported to UP Health System - Marquette for treatment of burns received in the fire.

The suspect's name and age have not yet been released.

The Marquette Township Fire Department assisted at the scene, though the fire didn't spread outside of the suspect's apartment. UPSET said there was only minor damage to the bathroom.

UPSET contacted the Marquette County Health Department since the suspect's apartment contained meth-related components. All other apartments in the building were evacuated and residents were not allowed back inside until those units were checked and approved by health department officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

