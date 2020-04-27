Menominee man dies after moped v. pick-up truck crash Saturday

A Menominee man is dead after a pick-up truck versus moped crash on Saturday.

According to the Menominee City Police Department, the police and fire departments were dispatched to the intersection of 14th Avenue and 24th Street for the crash, at approximately 8:48 a.m. April 25.

The crash was between a pick-up truck, driven by a 25-year-old Peshtigo, Wis. man, and a moped, driven by a 64-year-old Menominee man.

Lifesaving efforts were taken for the moped driver, but he died from his injuries at the site of the crash.

The Menominee Police Department is being assisted in the investigation by the Michigan State Police.

If necessary, as this is an ongoing investigation, additional information will be released at a later date.