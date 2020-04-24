Menominee man dies after Friday morning single-vehicle crash

A Menominee man has died after a Friday morning single-vehicle crash in Menominee Township.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff's Office, at about 4:36 a.m. CT April 24, deputies responded to a crash on West 38th Avenue near River Road.

The sheriff's office says initial investigation showed the driver, traveling west on West 38th Ave., crossed the center line, left the road and hit a tree.

A 32-year-old Menominee man was killed in the crash.

He was traveling alone, so no other injuries were reported.

If anyone may have additional information about the crash, they are asked to call the Menominee County Sheriff's Office at 906-863-4441 or Crime Stoppers at 800-427-5857.

The Menominee County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Menominee County Central Dispatch, Menominee Police Department, Menominee-Ingalllston Volunteer Fire Department, Aurora Bay Area paramedics, ERS, Menominee County Sheriff's Accident Investigators, Menominee County Medical Examiner's Office, Menominee County Road Commission, and the Victim Services Unit.

TV6 & FOX UP will provide any additional details if they are made available.