Menominee man charged for death of Vulcan man following crash arraigned in circuit court

A Menominee man charged in connection to the death of a Vulcan man following a car crash has been arraigned in Menominee County Circuit Court Tuesday.

20-year-old Kane Alexander Richard was bound over to Circuit Court on charges of Operating under the Influence of Drugs Causing Death and Reckless Driving Causing Death. Both charges carry a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

According to Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg, at a preliminary examination, Judge Robert Jamo found probable cause to believe that the crimes occurred and that the defendant committed them.

In October, Richard allegedly disregarded a stop sign posted on CR 356 at the intersection of CR 577 in Lake Township.

He crashed into a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban driven by 36-year-old Croy Smith of Norway, forcing the suburban off the road and ejecting one of the five occupants.

29-year-old Derek John Bryant was ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of his injuries.

According to the press release, the Michigan State Police Crime Lab’s analysis of Richard’s blood detected quantities of THC and Diazepam.

Bond has been set at $20,000 cash/surety and a pretrial conference is scheduled for July 21.