Menominee man pleads on child porn charges

UPDATE November 3, 3:55 p.m.

Nicholas Barstow pled guilty to counts 6 and 7: child sexually abusive activity-possession.

His sentencing is scheduled for December 16

An investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police (MSP) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has resulted in the arrest of a man from Menominee. Nicholas Barstow, 24, was arrested on Monday, June 29, and arraigned today, June 30.

The investigation stemmed from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) Cyber Tip. Further investigation led to locating a residence in Menominee County where the suspect was residing. A search warrant of the home netted multiple internet capable devices and evidence. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey T. Rogg issued an arrest warrant and Barstow was arrested without incident.

Barstow has been charged with two counts of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated, two counts of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated possession, three counts of child sexually abusive activity-possession, three counts of child sexually abusive activity, and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Barstow was issued a $25,000 bond, cash or surety.

If convicted, Barstow faces 25 years in prison for the aggravated child sexually abusive activity, 10 years in prison for the aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, 20 years in prison for the child sexually abusive activity, four years in prison for the possession of child sexually abusive activity, and up to 20 years in prison for using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to assist in keeping children safe online. The NCMEC provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.