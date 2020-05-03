Menominee County Prosecutor charges Sheriff candidate with violation of election law



Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffrey T. Rogg has charged 41-year-old Joseph Grinsteiner of Wallace in connection with an alleged violation of Michigan election law.

The charges stem from a voter’s report on April 6 that Grinsteiner was falsely designating himself as the incumbent sheriff in Menominee County.

Further investigation revealed Grinsteiner had a Facebook page titled “Sheriff Joe Grinsteiner”, featuring phtographs and videos depicting the statement “Elect for Menominee County 2020 Sheriff Joe Grinsteiner.”

The complaint also alleges that several waitresses at the American Legion Hall on First Street in Menominee were wearing t-shirts that read “Sheriff Joe Grinsteiner.” There is also a large billboard in support of Grinsteiner’s candidacy near the intersection of M-35 and US-41, featuring the Michigan Sheriff’s Association (MSA) logo, a registered design that is reserved for members of Michigan county sheriff’s members in active law enforcement. The MSA is a not-for-profit corporation, meaning it cannot endorse political candidates.

“Anyone who seeks a position in law must first observe it”, Rogg said in a press release sent out Sunday afternoon. “The citizens of Menominee County deserve an election that is free of misleading falsehoods and nefarious influences,” Rogg continued, “Such falsehoods rob our citizens of access to accurate information before they exercise their right to vote, and can have adverse long-term consequences for the sanctity of our elections.”

Grinsteiner faces three counts of False Designation of Incumbency.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, Grinsteiner’s court date has not yet been scheduled.

