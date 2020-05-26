Memorial Day weekend Mackinac Bridge traffic drops 34 percent from 2019

The number of vehicles that crossed the Mackinac Bridge between Thursday and Memorial Day was down 34% compared to one year ago, unaudited numbers from the Mackinac Bridge Authority show.

At 12:01 a.m. Friday, loosened coronavirus restrictions took effect for Upper Michigan and Northern Lower Michigan. Pictures shared on social media Thursday showed traffic backups on I-75 south of the Mackinac Bridge, sparking concern about a heavy influx of people entering Upper Michigan for the holiday weekend.

The MBA said backups were expected at the bridge's tollbooths because credit cards take longer to process. The bridge stopped taking cash tolls in March because of COVID-19 concerns.

Here are bridge crossing numbers from the MBA:

Thursday - 2019: 13,340; 2020: 9,847 (- 26%)

Friday - 2019: 19,248; 2020: 12,644 ( - 34%)

Saturday - 2019: 15,608; 2020: 10,170 (- 38%)

Sunday - 2019: 15,252; 2020: 9,416 (- 35%)

Monday - 2019: 17,248; 2020: 11,266 ( - 35%)

5-Day Total - 2019: 80,696; 2020: 53,343 (- 34%)

At the beginning of last week, the MBA was reporting about 60% of its normal traffic count.