Memorial Day ceremony held at Holy Cross Cemetery

Dozens gathered at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Marquette on Monday morning for a Memorial Day ceremony and outdoor Mass.

"We have the ability to do an indoor service, but it's just too confining and for the coronavirus situation, we decided to make it exclusively outdoors. So it was weather-dependent, and it looks like the weather cooperated,” said the Diocese of Marquette Director of Cemeteries, Neil Newcomb.

In addition to the ceremony, flags were also placed at veterans graves last Thursday to honor them.

"There's approximately 1,300 veterans buried here and the American Legion and the Boy Scouts, and some of the staff will help set the flags at each grave,” Newcomb said.

Newcomb adds that precautions were taken to keep attendees safe such as spacing out chairs to allow for social distancing.

"The second thing is the staff and myself and others will be wearing masks, and we encourage the attendees to wear masks as well. Then, we're going to follow the Bishop of Marquette's

guidelines to stay safe,” said Newcomb.

With many other Memorial Day events canceled around the area due to the pandemic, Newcomb says it was important to continue the ceremony to keep the memory of fallen veterans alive.

"If you look at the veterans graves out here, you can see each war that veterans served. From World War 2 to Korea, and World War 1, even some veterans from the Civil War are buried here. It's great American history, and it's great local history,” said Newcomb.

