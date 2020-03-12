Medical Director: No known COVID-19 cases in Marquette County

The medical director of the Marquette County Health Department says there are no known cases of COVID-19 in Marquette County as of Wednesday night.

Dr. Kevin Piggott says his department is focused on community awareness to prevent the spread of any possible cases of the new disease caused by a novel coronavirus.

The latest statewide testing numbers, updated Wednesday night, show two positive cases in Michigan, both in the Detroit area. Those cases were announced Tuesday night. Test results are still pending from 28 people across the state.

Michigan's largest universities are suspending face-to-face classes, and courts have been advised to consider postponing trials. Several community and school events have been canceled for the upcoming weekend.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are providing these recommendations designed to help prevent the spread of the virus.