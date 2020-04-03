TV6's Andrew LaCombe joined WNMU-TV PBS' Elizabeth Peterson this week as state lawyers and and the Marquette County Prosecutor answered questions from viewers about conducting small business amidst the statewide "Stay Home, Stay Safe" Executive Order.

The program was originally broadcast on WNMU-TV on Thursday, April 2, at 8 p.m. eastern.

Times you can watch the program again are below (all times eastern).

Media Meet "Business During Coronavirus: Your Questions Answered" will air on TV6 this weekend:

Saturday, April 4 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 5 at 6 p.m.

It will also air twice on FOX UP:

Saturday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 5 at 11 a.m.

The program will also air three more times this week on WNMU-TV PBS:

Friday, April 3 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 5 at 2 p.m.

