Meat shortages aren't due to a lack of meat

As processing plants begin to close, concerns about meat shortages rise.

But America still has plenty of meat.

“Currently there isn’t an actual shortage on meat. There’s plenty of animals out there but the problem lies within the processing plants. So, there are many processing plants that are currently closed due to covid-19 or they’re running at a slower pace due to social distancing restraints,” said Jalyn Dagenais-Gendron, Marketing Coordinator for Elmer’s County Market.

With the closure of several of America’s largest food processors, grocery stores like Elmer’s are doing what they can for the community to be able to continue to provide meat.

“We’re currently working with several suppliers to keep our shelves stocked right now. We might not have every single cut of meat that you might want, but hopefully when you come into Elmer’s you can find something similar,” said Dagenais-Gendron.

And local farmers, like Guindon Farms, have the same message.

“It really isn’t a shortage, it’s just a flow problem,” said Matt Guindon, co-owner of Guindon Farms.

These local farmers don’t need large processors to be able to sell their product.

“It’s what we do. We raise cow/calf pairs and then we raise up the calves to maturity and then harvest them,” said Barb Guindon, co-owner of Guindon Farms.

They use a local processor, Rainbow Packing, to package their meat.

And while larger farms are having a hard time finding a way to sell their meat, Guindon Farms says they should have plenty of product for their customers.

“It depends on how many people try to stock up like they did toilet paper. If people go in and rush the markets and take it home, well then there could be shortages,” said Barb.

Guindon Farms will be delivering meat to Marquette for the Marquette Famer’s Market. This year’s farmer’s market will be pre-order only.