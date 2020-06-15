McCarty's Cove Beach now open with lifeguards on duty

McCarty’s Cove Beach in Marquette is now open, with patrolling lifeguards on duty.

Starting on Monday, June 15 - Sept. 7, lifeguards will be at the beach from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Masks will be worn by on duty guards when approaching patrons.

In addition to normal beach rules, lifeguard staff asks that patrons maintain CDC recommended social distancing guidelines.

“When they come to the beach, we ask that people act appropriately, especially during this day and age, don’t approach somebody if they don’t want to be approached. Don’t bring glass to the beach, no smoking at the beach, and just keep it a nice chill time,” said Shea Kinder, Head Lifeguard for the City of Marquette

Tourist Park and Chuck Lambros’ Park are also open, but remain unguarded at this time. Beach status updates are provided by the City of Marquette. A link to the updates page can be found byclicking here.