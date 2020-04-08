May election voters encouraged to vote by mail

Michigan has another election next month. It's small, as only a handful of Upper Michigan communities will have races on their ballots.

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wants every voter to know they have a right to vote by mail.

"Voting from home is the option,” she said.

With uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, Michigan is encouraging voters to use the "vote by mail" option next month.

The goal is to prevent further spread of covid-19 and keep voters at home.

"We want to preserve the ability for people to request and return a ballot on election day itself, but we want those instances to be rare,” explained Secretary Benson.

Secretary Benson says people living in Gogebic County and parts of Houghton, Menominee and Mackinac counties have spring election races to decide.

"There's a few Upper Peninsula areas that have local school board elections on May 5,” she said.”

Under an executive order from Governor Whitmer, registered voters with a spring election in their community will be mailed an absentee ballot request form and a prepaid postage stamp, so they can return their form and have a ballot sent to them.

Local clerks will still keep at least one polling place open on election day.

Secretary Benson says the state is working to have similar standards and protections in place if they are needed for elections in August and November.

"I think now more than ever citizens need to exercise their ability to hold their elected officials accountable at every level because we're seeing everyday how critical it is that our elected officials listen to us, serve us and work for us, and your vote is your voice and your power in ensuring that they make that happen,” she said.

Secretary Benson reassures elections will continue during the pandemic, and encourages voters to visit their website.