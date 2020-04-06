May U.P. Honor Flight postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

The U.P. Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C. originally slated for May is postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

U.P. Honor Flight President Scott Knauf says the trip scheduled for May 20 will now take place on September 23.

All veterans who were signed up to go on the May trip will automatically be signed up for the trip in September.

Knauf says organizers will be contacting all veterans to get new paperwork completed.

Knauf says these precautionary measures are being taken as a vast majority of veterans are well over the age of 60. He says that age group is more susceptible to infection and severity of illness.

Any veterans who have questions can contact Knauf at 906-280-2871.

