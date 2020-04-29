Masks for Marquette to give UP Health System workers free masks

Masks for Marquette continues their efforts to make sure there are masks available for those who need them. There focus now is health care workers from UP Health System Marquette and Bell.

Saturday May 2 a group of volunteers from Masks for Marquette will be on the corner of Seventh and Spring Street in Marquette. If you show your badge from UP Health Systems, you'll get a free mask for personal use.

"We want to protect them and we want to protect ourselves by everybody having a mask so they're working a lot of hours now and we just want to make sure that they have the ability to get them because they are sort of hard to find so it just helps the entire community if we just give them a mask for their own use," said Organizer for Masks for Marquette, Sally Steen.

The masks will be available between 10 a.m. and noon or until the masks run out. There is a limit of one mask per UPHS employee.

