Masks for Marquette sets new goal of 20,000 masks for K-12 schools

The Masks for Marquette group has reached their goal of sewing 20,000 masks for front line workers. Now, it’s keeping the effort going with a new goal.

It’s now hoping to sew another 20,000 masks, this time helping out K-12 schools. The goal is to provide a mask to every student and teacher at districts across Marquette County.

Although there is uncertainty about when in person learning will resume, the group wants to help schools prepare for when the time comes.

“We know the kids have to go school, and I know that the schools and educators don’t know exactly what that’s going to look like now. But we wanted to get a headstart on it, so they did have masks when they are able to start,” said Sally Steen, Organizer of Masks for Marquette.

Masks for Marquette is collecting materials for mask making, including fabric and elastic.

To get involved on the Facebook page, click here.

To donate money towards supplies, click here.