Masks for Marquette passes out free face masks to UP Health System health care workers

Our health care workers sacrificing their lives for our safety is a service we all take to heart, especially during these uncertain times.

This is why Masks for Marquette made sure to show their appreciation in return.

On the corner of Seventh and Spring Street in Marquette Saturday, a touching act of service hit the hearts of many who drove past the cross streets on their normal commute.

"We are handing out masks to any UP Health System health care worker that would like one,” said Mask for Marquette event organizer, Sally Steen.

In total, the group designed 1,000 free face masks similar to a regular surgical face mask.

The masks also come equipped with elastic for comfort on the ear loops, and ear shavers to hold the elastic behind health care workers’ heads when they are taking care of personal tasks in public.

"I've had some many people say they're happy to be doing something positive, and happy to have a way to help people, especially when you're stuck at home and you feel really helpless because of what's going on,” said Steen.

Steen says not everyone driving through knew about the group's project, especially if they drove down Seventh Street towards Washington Street.

But it didn't stop people from asking and showing support by honking their horn or even giving donations to help Masks for Marquette continue their work.

"Everybody's been really supportive. We've had a lot of community support, and a lot of donations where people have been telling us they enjoy that we're doing something for the community and our essential service workers,” said Steen.

The group is planning a similar 'drive-up donation' for seniors when a location is confirmed.