Masks for Marquette now covering essential employees

Mike LaVigne, Store Manager at Super One Foods in Marquette says he's grateful for all the volunteers from Masks for Marquette for donating their time, and energy to the community.

"Just their knowledge to be able to sew and make these masks. These masks for Marquette have definitely been a breath of fresh air, no pun intended. We're just grateful to have these here and have another option to be able to wear," LaVigne exclaimed.

LaVigne says while Super One was able to supply their employees with masks, the protection provided by Masks for Marquette turned out to be ideal for his nearly 100 employees.

"The Masks for Marquette are just a better fit. There are more layers to them. I feel they offer more protection. I think it's just a better overall experience wearing them throughout shift in its entirety," LaVigne declared.

LaVigne says each employee has several different masks they can take home, wash and swap out at the beginning and end of each shift.

And plenty of protective equipment for those employees, means you can shop more confidently and safely.

Sally Steen Organizer for Masks for Marquette says the original goal was to ensure front line healthcare could do their jobs safely. But with nearly 15,000 masks they've been able to expand their free product over the past month.

"I think our original goal was about 3,000 [masks]. We started out with the hospital. Then we did police fire and EMS. Then we covered all of the nursing homes and assisted living centers along with adult services and home health care," Steen stated.

This week you’ll start seeing Masks for Marquette more and more frequently, according to Steen.

"I’m going to be putting out a form that anybody that's with essential services can request them. I've reached out to the big ones. If we can get anybody that's working in the public a mask, we'd really like to do that," Steen asserted.

Because until there's a vaccine, consumers may prefer to see those masks more often than not, according to Steen.

"I think that's going to even be more at the forefront once they start opening things up. That people that are conserved are really going to be looking for places that are having their employees wearing masks,” Steen predicted.

"We are willing to wear them for as long as necessary. As long as there’s a risk of transmission of this disease, we would like to not only protect ourselves but protect the community. We have a great responsibility here in the business that we're in to provide food and nourishment to the great community that we have,” LaVigne announced.

LaVigne says he’s sure this crisis will end someday, thanks to the caring and thoughtful community members from right here, in Upper Michigan.

“They say tough times don't last but tough people do. And I think that's what we have here is just a bunch of tough people. With everybody working together towards a common goal to stay safe and healthy, I think we'll get there. I can't thank Masks for Marquette enough for what they're doing for just their knowledge to be able to sew and make these masks," LaVigne concluded.

Click here to visit the Masks for Marquette Facebook page.

You can also make anonymous donation here.