'Masks for Marquette' makes much-needed masks for healthcare workers

People from all over Marquette County are coming together to make much-needed masks for local healthcare workers.

“Masks for Marquette” is made up of hundreds of volunteers who spend their time hand-making masks due to the shortage of masks for healthcare workers.

The Facebook group, which was started last Friday, has already garnered support from thousands of Yoopers, with the goal of making 6,000 masks.

"Hundreds of people from our community just want to take care of the healthcare workers, the policemen, and of the people working in the nursing homes. They just want to take care of their friends and neighbors, and that's really what this is all about,” said Masks for Marquette Organizer, Sally Steen.

Steen adds that she hopes to distribute masks to public safety officials, first responders, and nursing home staff in the near future.

To join the Masks for Marquette Facebook group to begin making masks, click here.

To donate to the mask supply fund, click here.

