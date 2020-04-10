Masks for Marquette looking for sewers

The group Masks for Marquette is nearing their goal of 10,000 masks but they still need help. The group came together to make masks for heatlhcare workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

They're about three quarters of the way to that goal but they're still looking for more sewers to step up and help with the final push.

"We're getting a lot of calls from individuals and people that still need to go out and go to doctors appointments and we're doing the best we can, we will fill as many needs as we can but if you are a sewer we simply invite you to join the cause and that would be a big help to the community," said Organizer, Sally Steen.

Masks for Marquette also has a fundraising campaign online where they've raised $13,000 of their $15,000 goal. You can find a link to that in the related links section on this page.

