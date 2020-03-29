'Masks for Marquette' in need of elastic, other supplies and funds

For more than a week now, the group masks for Marquette has been working hard, sewing masks for healthcare workers. They've already made a number of shipments to UPHS-Marquette and UPHS-Bell, and hope to pass 2,000 delivered masks on Monday.

They still have a long way to go to reach their new goal of 10,000 masks. That means the group needs all the help sewing and finding supplies that they can get. Though, they are happy with the progress they've made so far.

“For our community, it means so much,” said organizer Sally Steen. “Not only is what we're doing going help the people that are going to be wearing the masks, but it's been so positive for people that are locked in their homes, it's giving them a very positive project to work on.”

To join the Masks for Marquette Facebook group to begin making masks, click here.

To donate to the mask supply fund, click here.

