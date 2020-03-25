"Masks for Marquette" expands to help more essential healthcare workers

Sewers from across Marquette County are hard at work helping local healthcare workers.

“Masks for Marquette” is a facebook group of sewers making masks for nurses and doctors.

They are now increasing their goal to 10,000 masks. They are expanding to provide masks to people working in nursing homes, long term care facilities, law enforcement and emergency response.

“Everybody is just really behind our community health care workers and the people that are out there working in essential services and nursing homes, and long term care facilities, and that’s really why we’re doing it. We want to help them, we want them to be safe and we want them to know that we are behind them all the way,” said Sally Steen, Organizer Masks for Marquette

On the Facebook page, you can find patterns and instructions on how to make the masks.

