Masks for Houghton helping community

Also a woman in Houghton has started making masks for people in the area to keep them protected.

Kristina Flesher started Masks for Houghton and has been making reusable protective masks for hospital workers and the general public.

Flesher has been funding this out of her own pocket and through donations and gives every mask away for free.

She wanted to help keep the community safe and was inspired to make the masks based off of instructions from the CDC.

"The CDC had put up guidelines for making your own masks, and I found a really nice pattern for one and I just played around with it until I got the details right," said Flesher.

For more information on how you can help, check out the Facebook page.

