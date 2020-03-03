Marquette woman searching for missing family dog

The search continues this evening for evidence of a missing dog in Marquette County.

Bowie's owner Terri Argall poses with her friend

Marquette resident, Terri Argall was on a leisurely late-February walk along the trails adjacent to the Carp River with her three-year-old Cocker Spaniel, Bowie and her 13-year-old Chow mix, BJ.

“He'd follow me wherever I went. I biked with him. I did everything with him. We were one. Literally we were one," Argall shared.

So when Bowie suddenly fell through the ice, she set her own safety aside and made every attempt to save him.

However, Argall also fell through the ice into the rushing river in an attempt to save Bowie. Unable to climb out of the water, Argall found herself stuck in the icy water.

"As I was in the water, I could see a girl with a bright yellow jacket on. I screamed to her and she came through the woods and she helped me. She called 911," Argall recalled.

Captain, Mike Laurila of the Marquette City Police recounted the incident.

"Our officers were first on scene. She was roughly chest-deep in the water. The officer was able to utilize a water rescue device and through it to the subject who was able to grab onto that and he was then able to pull her out of the ice," Captain Laurila stated.

These moments are a blur according to Argall’s recollection of the day’s events. But she says she is forever grateful to the good Samaritans and first responders that helped to pull her out.

"I don't even remember if I noticed it was even cold. I was just so scared. I remember getting out of it and being cold. But I don't remember thinking 'God, I'm freezing right now.' I was just filled with fear," Argall remembered.

First responders from the Marquette City Police, Marquette City Fire Department and EMS treated and released Argall to her home. But Bowie was still missing.

“Bowie just hit a hole. He went right in and I think he was just swept right under [the ice] and I couldn't find him," Argall confided.

In an instant, Bowie had apparently been swept downstream by the swift current.

"It probably was maybe two breathes that he took. And it just filled his lungs up with water. They say that it was probably very quick. So I'm living with that right now. I hope it was quick. I don't believe there was a whole lot of room in between the water and the ice above him," Argall calculated.

As a dog-lover, Argall has had to say goodbye to several dogs. But never like this.

"I've never lost a dog young like this. Every one that I've put down because of old age, we've had cremated. They're at our house. And I need him. I need to put closure to this," Argall declared.

Armed with axes and ropes, Argall, accompanied by her wife Karen and several friends and family are still desperately trying to find Bowie’s remains so he can be properly laid to rest.

“I come out here every day. I have a breakdown when I get here. When I leave I have a breakdown. I hate the idea of leaving him here in the cold, in the dark. I know he's not here anymore. I know his physical body is here but his soul is in a better place right now and I just need closure. Our family needs closure,” Argall pleaded.

Argall is holding onto hope that Bowie was caught up by one of the several fallen trees along the riverbed. But she says the uncertainty is grueling.

"I don't know that I'll ever look at this river the same if I don't find him. Right now I don't even like the sound of this river because that's all I heard. I was in the water for 15 to 20 minutes and that's what I was listening to as it was going underneath me, wondering where Bowie went,” Argall repeated.

Instead of sleeping, Argall says she spends most nights praying that someone finds Bowie before the spring thaw.

“This river will get very, very high. It will run really fast. I've been out here and it's just screaming out into Lake Superior. I'm afraid that he's going to get out into Lake Superior. And if that happens, I don't know if I'll ever find him. I'll never have peace if I don't,” Argall confessed.

There’s already been a huge outpouring of support according to Argall.

“It's incredible the amount of support we've had. People have reached out to us via Facebook. Complete strangers from miles away have reached out to Karen and I and it's heartwarming," Argall asserted.

While she appreciates the sentiment, Argall urges anyone interested in searching for Bowie use extreme caution.

"People need to be careful. [The ice] shifts. It's incredible what the force of water can do,” Argall exclaimed.

"Marquette and Marquette County have an abundance of beautiful things to do, like snowshoeing, hiking and biking. It's very important to let someone know where you're going. Recognize that the ice is unsafe. If you do fall into the water, it's going to be extreme temperatures,” Captain Laurila added.

While the search continues for Bowie, let’s give the pets that are with us some extra love today in honor of Bowie.

