Marquette student wins 2020 National Association of Theatre Owners of WI/UP Scholarship

The National Association of Theatre Owners of Wisconsin & Upper Peninsula (NATO of WI/UP) named Deidre Attwell as a $2,000 scholarship recipient Thursday.

Attwell is a 2020 graduate from Marquette Senior High School. She will attend Michigan State University this fall. Attwell is employed at the Thomas Theatre Group Marquette Cinemas.

This year, scholarship funds totaling $10,000 were awarded to seven movie theater employees throughout Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula as part of the annual program.

“Theaters have always been community gathering spots,” said scholarship committee representative Jeremy Rusch. “As business owners, we have a strong desire to maintain the economic health of our communities. Our goal through this scholarship program is to provide assistance to students employed within our industry so they may further their education.”

NATO of WI/UP President George Rouman explains, “This annual scholarship program represents an important part of our commitment to the communities we serve. Since the year 2000, we have allocated over $250,000 in scholarship funds, and over $1.5 million in donations to various philanthropic causes."

The National Association of Theatre Owners is the largest trade association for motion picture exhibitors in the world, representing approximately 39,000 movie screens in all 50 states and more than 20 countries worldwide.

NATO of WI/UP represents 700 screens and is one of 15 regional affiliates.